AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 66 34.3 552-1226 .450 189-469 254-313 .812 1547 23.4
Walker 56 31.1 378-889 .425 180-473 209-242 .864 1145 20.4
Brown 57 33.9 427-887 .481 129-338 176-243 .724 1159 20.3
Hayward 52 33.5 350-700 .500 85-222 124-145 .855 909 17.5
Smart 60 32.0 256-682 .375 137-395 127-152 .836 776 12.9
Theis 65 24.1 241-426 .566 32-96 87-114 .763 601 9.2
Kanter 57 16.9 195-342 .570 1-7 70-99 .707 461 8.1
Wanamaker 70 19.3 159-357 .445 37-100 126-136 .926 481 6.9
R.Williams 28 13.6 61-85 .718 0-0 22-34 .647 144 5.1
G.Williams 68 15.0 85-204 .417 23-91 37-52 .712 230 3.4
Ojeleye 68 14.4 76-185 .411 46-121 25-29 .862 223 3.3
Waters 10 8.9 12-35 .343 3-17 6-6 1.000 33 3.3
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Edwards 36 9.1 39-117 .333 23-71 12-16 .750 113 3.1
Green 47 9.2 55-109 .505 6-24 24-38 .632 140 3.0
Langford 31 11.0 25-71 .352 5-26 18-25 .720 73 2.4
Poirier 21 5.4 16-33 .485 1-2 6-7 .857 39 1.9
TEAM 71 242.1 2936-6360 .462 897-2452 1324-1654 .800 8093 114.0
OPPONENTS 71 242.1 2730-6180 .442 841-2478 1332-1737 .767 7633 107.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 64 396 460 7.0 200 3.0 136 0 93 155 57
Walker 36 181 217 3.9 268 4.8 91 1 48 117 28
Brown 62 302 364 6.4 118 2.1 167 0 65 125 20
Hayward 55 293 348 6.7 212 4.1 96 0 38 96 22
Smart 42 183 225 3.8 291 4.9 162 1 101 103 29
Theis 140 286 426 6.6 111 1.7 219 0 37 54 84
Kanter 160 266 426 7.5 53 .9 99 0 22 54 40
Wanamaker 22 121 143 2.0 175 2.5 131 0 61 76 14
R.Williams 40 87 127 4.5 26 .9 51 0 22 21 35
G.Williams 58 112 170 2.5 66 1.0 159 0 30 49 35
Ojeleye 24 113 137 2.0 35 .5 80 0 20 16 5
Waters 0 9 9 .9 12 1.2 11 0 5 10 2
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Edwards 6 37 43 1.2 24 .7 34 0 11 15 4
Green 21 68 89 1.9 26 .6 39 0 24 19 8
Langford 15 22 37 1.2 9 .3 31 0 8 10 8
Poirier 10 24 34 1.6 7 .3 23 0 2 6 6
TEAM 755 2511 3266 46.0 1633 23.0 1534 2 587 976 399
OPPONENTS 725 2411 3136 44.2 1591 22.4 1468 0 503 1079 390