Boston Celtics Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|66
|34.3
|552-1226
|.450
|189-469
|254-313
|.812
|1547
|23.4
|Walker
|56
|31.1
|378-889
|.425
|180-473
|209-242
|.864
|1145
|20.4
|Brown
|57
|33.9
|427-887
|.481
|129-338
|176-243
|.724
|1159
|20.3
|Hayward
|52
|33.5
|350-700
|.500
|85-222
|124-145
|.855
|909
|17.5
|Smart
|60
|32.0
|256-682
|.375
|137-395
|127-152
|.836
|776
|12.9
|Theis
|65
|24.1
|241-426
|.566
|32-96
|87-114
|.763
|601
|9.2
|Kanter
|57
|16.9
|195-342
|.570
|1-7
|70-99
|.707
|461
|8.1
|Wanamaker
|70
|19.3
|159-357
|.445
|37-100
|126-136
|.926
|481
|6.9
|R.Williams
|28
|13.6
|61-85
|.718
|0-0
|22-34
|.647
|144
|5.1
|G.Williams
|68
|15.0
|85-204
|.417
|23-91
|37-52
|.712
|230
|3.4
|Ojeleye
|68
|14.4
|76-185
|.411
|46-121
|25-29
|.862
|223
|3.3
|Waters
|10
|8.9
|12-35
|.343
|3-17
|6-6
|1.000
|33
|3.3
|Fall
|6
|4.0
|9-12
|.750
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|19
|3.2
|Edwards
|36
|9.1
|39-117
|.333
|23-71
|12-16
|.750
|113
|3.1
|Green
|47
|9.2
|55-109
|.505
|6-24
|24-38
|.632
|140
|3.0
|Langford
|31
|11.0
|25-71
|.352
|5-26
|18-25
|.720
|73
|2.4
|Poirier
|21
|5.4
|16-33
|.485
|1-2
|6-7
|.857
|39
|1.9
|TEAM
|71
|242.1
|2936-6360
|.462
|897-2452
|1324-1654
|.800
|8093
|114.0
|OPPONENTS
|71
|242.1
|2730-6180
|.442
|841-2478
|1332-1737
|.767
|7633
|107.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|64
|396
|460
|7.0
|200
|3.0
|136
|0
|93
|155
|57
|Walker
|36
|181
|217
|3.9
|268
|4.8
|91
|1
|48
|117
|28
|Brown
|62
|302
|364
|6.4
|118
|2.1
|167
|0
|65
|125
|20
|Hayward
|55
|293
|348
|6.7
|212
|4.1
|96
|0
|38
|96
|22
|Smart
|42
|183
|225
|3.8
|291
|4.9
|162
|1
|101
|103
|29
|Theis
|140
|286
|426
|6.6
|111
|1.7
|219
|0
|37
|54
|84
|Kanter
|160
|266
|426
|7.5
|53
|.9
|99
|0
|22
|54
|40
|Wanamaker
|22
|121
|143
|2.0
|175
|2.5
|131
|0
|61
|76
|14
|R.Williams
|40
|87
|127
|4.5
|26
|.9
|51
|0
|22
|21
|35
|G.Williams
|58
|112
|170
|2.5
|66
|1.0
|159
|0
|30
|49
|35
|Ojeleye
|24
|113
|137
|2.0
|35
|.5
|80
|0
|20
|16
|5
|Waters
|0
|9
|9
|.9
|12
|1.2
|11
|0
|5
|10
|2
|Fall
|0
|11
|11
|1.8
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Edwards
|6
|37
|43
|1.2
|24
|.7
|34
|0
|11
|15
|4
|Green
|21
|68
|89
|1.9
|26
|.6
|39
|0
|24
|19
|8
|Langford
|15
|22
|37
|1.2
|9
|.3
|31
|0
|8
|10
|8
|Poirier
|10
|24
|34
|1.6
|7
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|6
|6
|TEAM
|755
|2511
|3266
|46.0
|1633
|23.0
|1534
|2
|587
|976
|399
|OPPONENTS
|725
|2411
|3136
|44.2
|1591
|22.4
|1468
|0
|503
|1079
|390
