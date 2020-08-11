Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 65 34.4 542-1213 .447 185-464 249-308 .808 1518 23.4
Brown 56 34.0 424-874 .485 128-330 176-241 .730 1152 20.6
Walker 55 31.2 371-879 .422 178-468 206-239 .862 1126 20.5
Hayward 51 33.5 343-684 .501 81-213 123-143 .860 890 17.5
Smart 59 32.1 253-675 .375 135-391 124-149 .832 765 13.0
Theis 64 24.2 240-423 .567 32-95 87-114 .763 599 9.4
Kanter 56 17.0 190-333 .571 1-7 69-98 .704 450 8.0
Wanamaker 69 19.3 157-354 .444 36-99 123-132 .932 473 6.9
R.Williams 27 13.6 57-79 .722 0-0 20-31 .645 134 5.0
G.Williams 67 14.9 84-201 .418 22-89 37-52 .712 227 3.4
Ojeleye 67 14.6 75-183 .410 45-119 25-29 .862 220 3.3
Waters 10 8.9 12-35 .343 3-17 6-6 1.000 33 3.3
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Edwards 36 9.1 39-117 .333 23-71 12-16 .750 113 3.1
Green 46 9.4 55-108 .509 6-24 24-38 .632 140 3.0
Langford 30 11.2 25-71 .352 5-26 18-25 .720 73 2.4
Poirier 21 5.4 16-33 .485 1-2 6-7 .857 39 1.9
TEAM 70 242.1 2892-6274 .461 881-2415 1306-1631 .801 7971 113.9
OPPONENTS 70 242.1 2695-6091 .442 834-2449 1302-1699 .766 7526 107.5

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 63 391 454 7.0 198 3.0 135 0 92 150 57
Brown 62 298 360 6.4 116 2.1 163 0 64 124 19
Walker 35 178 213 3.9 265 4.8 88 1 47 116 28
Hayward 54 289 343 6.7 207 4.1 94 0 37 95 22
Smart 42 180 222 3.8 282 4.8 161 1 100 102 29
Theis 140 283 423 6.6 110 1.7 217 0 36 54 83
Kanter 156 262 418 7.5 52 .9 96 0 22 54 39
Wanamaker 22 119 141 2.0 171 2.5 127 0 60 76 14
R.Williams 37 83 120 4.4 25 .9 49 0 22 20 32
G.Williams 58 109 167 2.5 65 1.0 155 0 30 47 34
Ojeleye 24 113 137 2.0 35 .5 79 0 20 16 5
Waters 0 9 9 .9 12 1.2 11 0 5 10 2
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Edwards 6 37 43 1.2 24 .7 34 0 11 15 4
Green 21 67 88 1.9 26 .6 39 0 24 19 8
Langford 15 22 37 1.2 9 .3 31 0 8 10 8
Poirier 10 24 34 1.6 7 .3 23 0 2 6 6
TEAM 745 2475 3220 46.0 1604 22.9 1507 2 580 961 392
OPPONENTS 711 2381 3092 44.2 1565 22.4 1453 0 495 1071 386