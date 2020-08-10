https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15471993.php
Boston Celtics Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|65
|34.4
|542-1213
|.447
|185-464
|249-308
|.808
|1518
|23.4
|Brown
|56
|34.0
|424-874
|.485
|128-330
|176-241
|.730
|1152
|20.6
|Walker
|55
|31.2
|371-879
|.422
|178-468
|206-239
|.862
|1126
|20.5
|Hayward
|51
|33.5
|343-684
|.501
|81-213
|123-143
|.860
|890
|17.5
|Smart
|59
|32.1
|253-675
|.375
|135-391
|124-149
|.832
|765
|13.0
|Theis
|64
|24.2
|240-423
|.567
|32-95
|87-114
|.763
|599
|9.4
|Kanter
|56
|17.0
|190-333
|.571
|1-7
|69-98
|.704
|450
|8.0
|Wanamaker
|69
|19.3
|157-354
|.444
|36-99
|123-132
|.932
|473
|6.9
|R.Williams
|27
|13.6
|57-79
|.722
|0-0
|20-31
|.645
|134
|5.0
|G.Williams
|67
|14.9
|84-201
|.418
|22-89
|37-52
|.712
|227
|3.4
|Ojeleye
|67
|14.6
|75-183
|.410
|45-119
|25-29
|.862
|220
|3.3
|Waters
|10
|8.9
|12-35
|.343
|3-17
|6-6
|1.000
|33
|3.3
|Fall
|6
|4.0
|9-12
|.750
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|19
|3.2
|Edwards
|36
|9.1
|39-117
|.333
|23-71
|12-16
|.750
|113
|3.1
|Green
|46
|9.4
|55-108
|.509
|6-24
|24-38
|.632
|140
|3.0
|Langford
|30
|11.2
|25-71
|.352
|5-26
|18-25
|.720
|73
|2.4
|Poirier
|21
|5.4
|16-33
|.485
|1-2
|6-7
|.857
|39
|1.9
|TEAM
|70
|242.1
|2892-6274
|.461
|881-2415
|1306-1631
|.801
|7971
|113.9
|OPPONENTS
|70
|242.1
|2695-6091
|.442
|834-2449
|1302-1699
|.766
|7526
|107.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|63
|391
|454
|7.0
|198
|3.0
|135
|0
|92
|150
|57
|Brown
|62
|298
|360
|6.4
|116
|2.1
|163
|0
|64
|124
|19
|Walker
|35
|178
|213
|3.9
|265
|4.8
|88
|1
|47
|116
|28
|Hayward
|54
|289
|343
|6.7
|207
|4.1
|94
|0
|37
|95
|22
|Smart
|42
|180
|222
|3.8
|282
|4.8
|161
|1
|100
|102
|29
|Theis
|140
|283
|423
|6.6
|110
|1.7
|217
|0
|36
|54
|83
|Kanter
|156
|262
|418
|7.5
|52
|.9
|96
|0
|22
|54
|39
|Wanamaker
|22
|119
|141
|2.0
|171
|2.5
|127
|0
|60
|76
|14
|R.Williams
|37
|83
|120
|4.4
|25
|.9
|49
|0
|22
|20
|32
|G.Williams
|58
|109
|167
|2.5
|65
|1.0
|155
|0
|30
|47
|34
|Ojeleye
|24
|113
|137
|2.0
|35
|.5
|79
|0
|20
|16
|5
|Waters
|0
|9
|9
|.9
|12
|1.2
|11
|0
|5
|10
|2
|Fall
|0
|11
|11
|1.8
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Edwards
|6
|37
|43
|1.2
|24
|.7
|34
|0
|11
|15
|4
|Green
|21
|67
|88
|1.9
|26
|.6
|39
|0
|24
|19
|8
|Langford
|15
|22
|37
|1.2
|9
|.3
|31
|0
|8
|10
|8
|Poirier
|10
|24
|34
|1.6
|7
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|6
|6
|TEAM
|745
|2475
|3220
|46.0
|1604
|22.9
|1507
|2
|580
|961
|392
|OPPONENTS
|711
|2381
|3092
|44.2
|1565
|22.4
|1453
|0
|495
|1071
|386
