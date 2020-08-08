Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 64 34.3 532-1189 .447 181-452 244-302 .808 1489 23.3
Walker 54 31.1 370-870 .425 178-463 204-236 .864 1122 20.8
Brown 55 33.9 417-855 .488 125-321 174-238 .731 1133 20.6
Hayward 50 33.4 331-666 .497 79-208 118-137 .861 859 17.2
Smart 58 32.1 250-665 .376 133-386 124-149 .832 757 13.1
Theis 63 24.1 237-419 .566 32-95 87-114 .763 593 9.4
Kanter 55 17.1 189-329 .574 1-7 67-96 .698 446 8.1
Wanamaker 68 19.4 154-349 .441 36-98 119-128 .930 463 6.8
R.Williams 26 13.6 53-74 .716 0-0 20-31 .645 126 4.8
G.Williams 67 14.9 84-201 .418 22-89 37-52 .712 227 3.4
Ojeleye 66 14.6 74-179 .413 44-116 25-29 .862 217 3.3
Waters 10 8.9 12-35 .343 3-17 6-6 1.000 33 3.3
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Edwards 36 9.1 39-117 .333 23-71 12-16 .750 113 3.1
Green 46 9.4 55-108 .509 6-24 24-38 .632 140 3.0
Langford 30 11.2 25-71 .352 5-26 18-25 .720 73 2.4
Poirier 21 5.4 16-33 .485 1-2 6-7 .857 39 1.9
TEAM 69 241.8 2847-6172 .461 869-2375 1286-1607 .800 7849 113.8
OPPONENTS 69 241.8 2654-5989 .443 819-2402 1280-1673 .765 7407 107.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 62 383 445 7.0 192 3.0 133 0 91 146 56
Walker 34 176 210 3.9 259 4.8 85 1 47 113 28
Brown 61 287 348 6.3 115 2.1 162 0 62 123 18
Hayward 52 282 334 6.7 202 4.0 93 0 37 94 21
Smart 42 179 221 3.8 273 4.7 159 1 97 101 29
Theis 138 278 416 6.6 108 1.7 215 0 36 54 80
Kanter 152 258 410 7.5 52 .9 92 0 22 53 39
Wanamaker 22 118 140 2.1 169 2.5 126 0 59 75 14
R.Williams 35 82 117 4.5 24 .9 47 0 21 20 31
G.Williams 58 109 167 2.5 65 1.0 155 0 30 47 34
Ojeleye 24 112 136 2.1 35 .5 78 0 19 16 5
Waters 0 9 9 .9 12 1.2 11 0 5 10 2
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Edwards 6 37 43 1.2 24 .7 34 0 11 15 4
Green 21 67 88 1.9 26 .6 39 0 24 19 8
Langford 15 22 37 1.2 9 .3 31 0 8 10 8
Poirier 10 24 34 1.6 7 .3 23 0 2 6 6
TEAM 732 2434 3166 45.9 1572 22.8 1488 2 571 948 385
OPPONENTS 699 2341 3040 44.1 1541 22.3 1428 0 488 1057 382