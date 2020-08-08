https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15469001.php
Boston Celtics Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|64
|34.3
|532-1189
|.447
|181-452
|244-302
|.808
|1489
|23.3
|Walker
|54
|31.1
|370-870
|.425
|178-463
|204-236
|.864
|1122
|20.8
|Brown
|55
|33.9
|417-855
|.488
|125-321
|174-238
|.731
|1133
|20.6
|Hayward
|50
|33.4
|331-666
|.497
|79-208
|118-137
|.861
|859
|17.2
|Smart
|58
|32.1
|250-665
|.376
|133-386
|124-149
|.832
|757
|13.1
|Theis
|63
|24.1
|237-419
|.566
|32-95
|87-114
|.763
|593
|9.4
|Kanter
|55
|17.1
|189-329
|.574
|1-7
|67-96
|.698
|446
|8.1
|Wanamaker
|68
|19.4
|154-349
|.441
|36-98
|119-128
|.930
|463
|6.8
|R.Williams
|26
|13.6
|53-74
|.716
|0-0
|20-31
|.645
|126
|4.8
|G.Williams
|67
|14.9
|84-201
|.418
|22-89
|37-52
|.712
|227
|3.4
|Ojeleye
|66
|14.6
|74-179
|.413
|44-116
|25-29
|.862
|217
|3.3
|Waters
|10
|8.9
|12-35
|.343
|3-17
|6-6
|1.000
|33
|3.3
|Fall
|6
|4.0
|9-12
|.750
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|19
|3.2
|Edwards
|36
|9.1
|39-117
|.333
|23-71
|12-16
|.750
|113
|3.1
|Green
|46
|9.4
|55-108
|.509
|6-24
|24-38
|.632
|140
|3.0
|Langford
|30
|11.2
|25-71
|.352
|5-26
|18-25
|.720
|73
|2.4
|Poirier
|21
|5.4
|16-33
|.485
|1-2
|6-7
|.857
|39
|1.9
|TEAM
|69
|241.8
|2847-6172
|.461
|869-2375
|1286-1607
|.800
|7849
|113.8
|OPPONENTS
|69
|241.8
|2654-5989
|.443
|819-2402
|1280-1673
|.765
|7407
|107.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|62
|383
|445
|7.0
|192
|3.0
|133
|0
|91
|146
|56
|Walker
|34
|176
|210
|3.9
|259
|4.8
|85
|1
|47
|113
|28
|Brown
|61
|287
|348
|6.3
|115
|2.1
|162
|0
|62
|123
|18
|Hayward
|52
|282
|334
|6.7
|202
|4.0
|93
|0
|37
|94
|21
|Smart
|42
|179
|221
|3.8
|273
|4.7
|159
|1
|97
|101
|29
|Theis
|138
|278
|416
|6.6
|108
|1.7
|215
|0
|36
|54
|80
|Kanter
|152
|258
|410
|7.5
|52
|.9
|92
|0
|22
|53
|39
|Wanamaker
|22
|118
|140
|2.1
|169
|2.5
|126
|0
|59
|75
|14
|R.Williams
|35
|82
|117
|4.5
|24
|.9
|47
|0
|21
|20
|31
|G.Williams
|58
|109
|167
|2.5
|65
|1.0
|155
|0
|30
|47
|34
|Ojeleye
|24
|112
|136
|2.1
|35
|.5
|78
|0
|19
|16
|5
|Waters
|0
|9
|9
|.9
|12
|1.2
|11
|0
|5
|10
|2
|Fall
|0
|11
|11
|1.8
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Edwards
|6
|37
|43
|1.2
|24
|.7
|34
|0
|11
|15
|4
|Green
|21
|67
|88
|1.9
|26
|.6
|39
|0
|24
|19
|8
|Langford
|15
|22
|37
|1.2
|9
|.3
|31
|0
|8
|10
|8
|Poirier
|10
|24
|34
|1.6
|7
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|6
|6
|TEAM
|732
|2434
|3166
|45.9
|1572
|22.8
|1488
|2
|571
|948
|385
|OPPONENTS
|699
|2341
|3040
|44.1
|1541
|22.3
|1428
|0
|488
|1057
|382
