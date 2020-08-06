https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15463706.php
Boston Celtics Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|63
|34.4
|525-1175
|.447
|179-445
|242-299
|.809
|1471
|23.3
|Walker
|53
|31.3
|364-856
|.425
|174-453
|203-235
|.864
|1105
|20.8
|Brown
|54
|34.0
|410-841
|.488
|121-313
|172-236
|.729
|1113
|20.6
|Hayward
|49
|33.4
|327-659
|.496
|79-206
|117-136
|.860
|850
|17.3
|Smart
|57
|32.2
|249-657
|.379
|133-381
|124-149
|.832
|755
|13.2
|Theis
|62
|24.0
|233-412
|.566
|30-91
|86-113
|.761
|582
|9.4
|Kanter
|55
|17.1
|189-329
|.574
|1-7
|67-96
|.698
|446
|8.1
|Wanamaker
|67
|19.3
|148-341
|.434
|35-96
|117-126
|.929
|448
|6.7
|R.Williams
|25
|13.7
|49-69
|.710
|0-0
|18-29
|.621
|116
|4.6
|G.Williams
|66
|15.0
|82-196
|.418
|22-88
|37-51
|.725
|223
|3.4
|Waters
|10
|8.9
|12-35
|.343
|3-17
|6-6
|1.000
|33
|3.3
|Fall
|6
|4.0
|9-12
|.750
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|19
|3.2
|Ojeleye
|65
|14.6
|70-173
|.405
|41-111
|25-28
|.893
|206
|3.2
|Edwards
|36
|9.1
|39-117
|.333
|23-71
|12-16
|.750
|113
|3.1
|Green
|45
|9.4
|53-104
|.510
|6-24
|23-36
|.639
|135
|3.0
|Langford
|29
|11.3
|25-67
|.373
|5-24
|18-25
|.720
|73
|2.5
|Poirier
|21
|5.4
|16-33
|.485
|1-2
|6-7
|.857
|39
|1.9
|TEAM
|68
|241.8
|2800-6076
|.461
|853-2329
|1274-1591
|.801
|7727
|113.6
|OPPONENTS
|68
|241.8
|2616-5900
|.443
|809-2364
|1266-1656
|.764
|7307
|107.5
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|62
|376
|438
|7.0
|188
|3.0
|133
|0
|89
|143
|56
|Walker
|33
|174
|207
|3.9
|255
|4.8
|81
|1
|47
|111
|27
|Brown
|59
|283
|342
|6.3
|113
|2.1
|160
|0
|62
|122
|18
|Hayward
|51
|274
|325
|6.6
|200
|4.1
|89
|0
|37
|91
|21
|Smart
|42
|177
|219
|3.8
|268
|4.7
|157
|1
|95
|100
|29
|Theis
|137
|268
|405
|6.5
|105
|1.7
|213
|0
|36
|53
|79
|Kanter
|152
|258
|410
|7.5
|52
|.9
|92
|0
|22
|53
|39
|Wanamaker
|22
|114
|136
|2.0
|168
|2.5
|125
|0
|57
|75
|14
|R.Williams
|34
|79
|113
|4.5
|24
|1.0
|46
|0
|21
|20
|31
|G.Williams
|58
|109
|167
|2.5
|64
|1.0
|154
|0
|29
|47
|34
|Waters
|0
|9
|9
|.9
|12
|1.2
|11
|0
|5
|10
|2
|Fall
|0
|11
|11
|1.8
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Ojeleye
|24
|111
|135
|2.1
|34
|.5
|76
|0
|19
|15
|5
|Edwards
|6
|37
|43
|1.2
|24
|.7
|34
|0
|11
|15
|4
|Green
|18
|66
|84
|1.9
|23
|.5
|37
|0
|23
|18
|8
|Langford
|15
|21
|36
|1.2
|8
|.3
|30
|0
|8
|9
|8
|Poirier
|10
|24
|34
|1.6
|7
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|6
|6
|TEAM
|723
|2391
|3114
|45.8
|1545
|22.7
|1466
|2
|563
|933
|383
|OPPONENTS
|690
|2302
|2992
|44.0
|1521
|22.4
|1410
|0
|480
|1039
|375
