AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 63 34.4 525-1175 .447 179-445 242-299 .809 1471 23.3
Walker 53 31.3 364-856 .425 174-453 203-235 .864 1105 20.8
Brown 54 34.0 410-841 .488 121-313 172-236 .729 1113 20.6
Hayward 49 33.4 327-659 .496 79-206 117-136 .860 850 17.3
Smart 57 32.2 249-657 .379 133-381 124-149 .832 755 13.2
Theis 62 24.0 233-412 .566 30-91 86-113 .761 582 9.4
Kanter 55 17.1 189-329 .574 1-7 67-96 .698 446 8.1
Wanamaker 67 19.3 148-341 .434 35-96 117-126 .929 448 6.7
R.Williams 25 13.7 49-69 .710 0-0 18-29 .621 116 4.6
G.Williams 66 15.0 82-196 .418 22-88 37-51 .725 223 3.4
Waters 10 8.9 12-35 .343 3-17 6-6 1.000 33 3.3
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Ojeleye 65 14.6 70-173 .405 41-111 25-28 .893 206 3.2
Edwards 36 9.1 39-117 .333 23-71 12-16 .750 113 3.1
Green 45 9.4 53-104 .510 6-24 23-36 .639 135 3.0
Langford 29 11.3 25-67 .373 5-24 18-25 .720 73 2.5
Poirier 21 5.4 16-33 .485 1-2 6-7 .857 39 1.9
TEAM 68 241.8 2800-6076 .461 853-2329 1274-1591 .801 7727 113.6
OPPONENTS 68 241.8 2616-5900 .443 809-2364 1266-1656 .764 7307 107.5

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 62 376 438 7.0 188 3.0 133 0 89 143 56
Walker 33 174 207 3.9 255 4.8 81 1 47 111 27
Brown 59 283 342 6.3 113 2.1 160 0 62 122 18
Hayward 51 274 325 6.6 200 4.1 89 0 37 91 21
Smart 42 177 219 3.8 268 4.7 157 1 95 100 29
Theis 137 268 405 6.5 105 1.7 213 0 36 53 79
Kanter 152 258 410 7.5 52 .9 92 0 22 53 39
Wanamaker 22 114 136 2.0 168 2.5 125 0 57 75 14
R.Williams 34 79 113 4.5 24 1.0 46 0 21 20 31
G.Williams 58 109 167 2.5 64 1.0 154 0 29 47 34
Waters 0 9 9 .9 12 1.2 11 0 5 10 2
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Ojeleye 24 111 135 2.1 34 .5 76 0 19 15 5
Edwards 6 37 43 1.2 24 .7 34 0 11 15 4
Green 18 66 84 1.9 23 .5 37 0 23 18 8
Langford 15 21 36 1.2 8 .3 30 0 8 9 8
Poirier 10 24 34 1.6 7 .3 23 0 2 6 6
TEAM 723 2391 3114 45.8 1545 22.7 1466 2 563 933 383
OPPONENTS 690 2302 2992 44.0 1521 22.4 1410 0 480 1039 375