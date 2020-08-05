Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 62 34.6 518-1164 .445 174-437 242-299 .809 1452 23.4
Walker 53 31.3 364-856 .425 174-453 203-235 .864 1105 20.8
Brown 53 34.2 403-828 .487 116-304 170-233 .730 1092 20.6
Hayward 48 33.5 322-644 .500 78-202 110-128 .859 832 17.3
Smart 56 32.2 247-652 .379 131-378 118-143 .825 743 13.3
Theis 61 24.1 229-404 .567 29-88 85-111 .766 572 9.4
Kanter 54 17.4 186-326 .571 1-7 66-95 .695 439 8.1
Wanamaker 66 19.3 144-334 .431 35-95 112-120 .933 435 6.6
R.Williams 24 13.5 42-62 .677 0-0 14-25 .560 98 4.1
G.Williams 65 15.1 81-195 .415 21-87 37-51 .725 220 3.4
Waters 10 8.9 12-35 .343 3-17 6-6 1.000 33 3.3
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Ojeleye 64 14.6 67-168 .399 38-106 25-28 .893 197 3.1
Edwards 35 9.0 37-113 .327 21-68 11-13 .846 106 3.0
Green 44 9.4 49-98 .500 6-23 23-36 .639 127 2.9
Langford 28 10.8 24-64 .375 5-23 16-23 .696 69 2.5
Poirier 21 5.4 16-33 .485 1-2 6-7 .857 39 1.9
TEAM 67 241.9 2750-5988 .459 833-2290 1245-1556 .800 7578 113.1
OPPONENTS 67 241.9 2571-5805 .443 801-2332 1249-1635 .764 7192 107.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 62 374 436 7.0 186 3.0 130 0 88 140 56
Walker 33 174 207 3.9 255 4.8 81 1 47 111 27
Brown 59 279 338 6.4 111 2.1 158 0 61 120 17
Hayward 49 269 318 6.6 197 4.1 89 0 36 89 21
Smart 42 172 214 3.8 262 4.7 153 1 92 96 29
Theis 135 264 399 6.5 103 1.7 213 0 36 53 79
Kanter 152 258 410 7.6 52 1.0 90 0 22 53 39
Wanamaker 21 112 133 2.0 163 2.5 125 0 55 74 12
R.Williams 34 74 108 4.5 22 .9 43 0 20 20 28
G.Williams 58 108 166 2.6 62 1.0 153 0 29 47 34
Waters 0 9 9 .9 12 1.2 11 0 5 10 2
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Ojeleye 24 108 132 2.1 33 .5 70 0 19 13 5
Edwards 6 37 43 1.2 22 .6 33 0 10 15 3
Green 18 62 80 1.8 23 .5 37 0 23 18 7
Langford 14 19 33 1.2 6 .2 29 0 8 9 6
Poirier 10 24 34 1.6 7 .3 23 0 2 6 6
TEAM 717 2354 3071 45.8 1516 22.6 1443 2 553 919 373
OPPONENTS 683 2275 2958 44.1 1498 22.4 1388 0 471 1021 373