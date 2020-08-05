https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15460411.php
Boston Celtics Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|62
|34.6
|518-1164
|.445
|174-437
|242-299
|.809
|1452
|23.4
|Walker
|53
|31.3
|364-856
|.425
|174-453
|203-235
|.864
|1105
|20.8
|Brown
|53
|34.2
|403-828
|.487
|116-304
|170-233
|.730
|1092
|20.6
|Hayward
|48
|33.5
|322-644
|.500
|78-202
|110-128
|.859
|832
|17.3
|Smart
|56
|32.2
|247-652
|.379
|131-378
|118-143
|.825
|743
|13.3
|Theis
|61
|24.1
|229-404
|.567
|29-88
|85-111
|.766
|572
|9.4
|Kanter
|54
|17.4
|186-326
|.571
|1-7
|66-95
|.695
|439
|8.1
|Wanamaker
|66
|19.3
|144-334
|.431
|35-95
|112-120
|.933
|435
|6.6
|R.Williams
|24
|13.5
|42-62
|.677
|0-0
|14-25
|.560
|98
|4.1
|G.Williams
|65
|15.1
|81-195
|.415
|21-87
|37-51
|.725
|220
|3.4
|Waters
|10
|8.9
|12-35
|.343
|3-17
|6-6
|1.000
|33
|3.3
|Fall
|6
|4.0
|9-12
|.750
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|19
|3.2
|Ojeleye
|64
|14.6
|67-168
|.399
|38-106
|25-28
|.893
|197
|3.1
|Edwards
|35
|9.0
|37-113
|.327
|21-68
|11-13
|.846
|106
|3.0
|Green
|44
|9.4
|49-98
|.500
|6-23
|23-36
|.639
|127
|2.9
|Langford
|28
|10.8
|24-64
|.375
|5-23
|16-23
|.696
|69
|2.5
|Poirier
|21
|5.4
|16-33
|.485
|1-2
|6-7
|.857
|39
|1.9
|TEAM
|67
|241.9
|2750-5988
|.459
|833-2290
|1245-1556
|.800
|7578
|113.1
|OPPONENTS
|67
|241.9
|2571-5805
|.443
|801-2332
|1249-1635
|.764
|7192
|107.3
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|62
|374
|436
|7.0
|186
|3.0
|130
|0
|88
|140
|56
|Walker
|33
|174
|207
|3.9
|255
|4.8
|81
|1
|47
|111
|27
|Brown
|59
|279
|338
|6.4
|111
|2.1
|158
|0
|61
|120
|17
|Hayward
|49
|269
|318
|6.6
|197
|4.1
|89
|0
|36
|89
|21
|Smart
|42
|172
|214
|3.8
|262
|4.7
|153
|1
|92
|96
|29
|Theis
|135
|264
|399
|6.5
|103
|1.7
|213
|0
|36
|53
|79
|Kanter
|152
|258
|410
|7.6
|52
|1.0
|90
|0
|22
|53
|39
|Wanamaker
|21
|112
|133
|2.0
|163
|2.5
|125
|0
|55
|74
|12
|R.Williams
|34
|74
|108
|4.5
|22
|.9
|43
|0
|20
|20
|28
|G.Williams
|58
|108
|166
|2.6
|62
|1.0
|153
|0
|29
|47
|34
|Waters
|0
|9
|9
|.9
|12
|1.2
|11
|0
|5
|10
|2
|Fall
|0
|11
|11
|1.8
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Ojeleye
|24
|108
|132
|2.1
|33
|.5
|70
|0
|19
|13
|5
|Edwards
|6
|37
|43
|1.2
|22
|.6
|33
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Green
|18
|62
|80
|1.8
|23
|.5
|37
|0
|23
|18
|7
|Langford
|14
|19
|33
|1.2
|6
|.2
|29
|0
|8
|9
|6
|Poirier
|10
|24
|34
|1.6
|7
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|6
|6
|TEAM
|717
|2354
|3071
|45.8
|1516
|22.6
|1443
|2
|553
|919
|373
|OPPONENTS
|683
|2275
|2958
|44.1
|1498
|22.4
|1388
|0
|471
|1021
|373
