https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15454231.php
Boston Celtics Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|61
|34.7
|512-1153
|.444
|172-432
|233-290
|.803
|1429
|23.4
|Walker
|52
|31.4
|360-847
|.425
|170-446
|200-231
|.866
|1090
|21.0
|Brown
|52
|34.1
|394-805
|.489
|116-299
|170-231
|.736
|1074
|20.7
|Hayward
|47
|33.4
|317-631
|.502
|78-197
|105-122
|.861
|817
|17.4
|Smart
|55
|32.5
|247-647
|.382
|131-376
|115-139
|.827
|740
|13.5
|Theis
|60
|24.0
|225-399
|.564
|28-87
|83-109
|.761
|561
|9.4
|Kanter
|53
|17.4
|181-320
|.566
|1-7
|66-95
|.695
|429
|8.1
|Wanamaker
|65
|19.2
|141-327
|.431
|33-92
|112-120
|.933
|427
|6.6
|R.Williams
|23
|14.0
|42-62
|.677
|0-0
|14-25
|.560
|98
|4.3
|G.Williams
|64
|15.3
|81-195
|.415
|21-87
|37-51
|.725
|220
|3.4
|Waters
|10
|8.9
|12-35
|.343
|3-17
|6-6
|1.000
|33
|3.3
|Fall
|6
|4.0
|9-12
|.750
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|19
|3.2
|Ojeleye
|63
|14.5
|66-162
|.407
|37-101
|25-28
|.893
|194
|3.1
|Edwards
|35
|9.0
|37-113
|.327
|21-68
|11-13
|.846
|106
|3.0
|Green
|44
|9.4
|49-98
|.500
|6-23
|23-36
|.639
|127
|2.9
|Langford
|27
|11.0
|24-64
|.375
|5-23
|16-23
|.696
|69
|2.6
|Poirier
|21
|5.4
|16-33
|.485
|1-2
|6-7
|.857
|39
|1.9
|TEAM
|66
|241.9
|2713-5903
|.460
|823-2257
|1223-1529
|.800
|7472
|113.2
|OPPONENTS
|66
|241.9
|2537-5728
|.443
|786-2289
|1220-1596
|.764
|7080
|107.3
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|61
|368
|429
|7.0
|185
|3.0
|125
|0
|87
|136
|55
|Walker
|33
|173
|206
|4.0
|251
|4.8
|80
|1
|47
|110
|27
|Brown
|56
|272
|328
|6.3
|111
|2.1
|156
|0
|59
|118
|16
|Hayward
|47
|264
|311
|6.6
|194
|4.1
|87
|0
|36
|87
|21
|Smart
|41
|172
|213
|3.9
|262
|4.8
|147
|1
|90
|95
|29
|Theis
|134
|260
|394
|6.6
|101
|1.7
|211
|0
|36
|51
|78
|Kanter
|147
|258
|405
|7.6
|51
|1.0
|89
|0
|22
|53
|39
|Wanamaker
|20
|110
|130
|2.0
|160
|2.5
|124
|0
|54
|71
|12
|R.Williams
|34
|74
|108
|4.7
|22
|1.0
|40
|0
|20
|20
|28
|G.Williams
|58
|108
|166
|2.6
|62
|1.0
|153
|0
|29
|46
|33
|Waters
|0
|9
|9
|.9
|12
|1.2
|11
|0
|5
|10
|2
|Fall
|0
|11
|11
|1.8
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Ojeleye
|24
|103
|127
|2.0
|32
|.5
|67
|0
|18
|13
|5
|Edwards
|6
|37
|43
|1.2
|22
|.6
|33
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Green
|18
|62
|80
|1.8
|23
|.5
|37
|0
|23
|18
|7
|Langford
|14
|18
|32
|1.2
|6
|.2
|29
|0
|8
|9
|6
|Poirier
|10
|24
|34
|1.6
|7
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|6
|6
|TEAM
|703
|2323
|3026
|45.8
|1501
|22.7
|1417
|2
|546
|903
|369
|OPPONENTS
|671
|2245
|2916
|44.2
|1476
|22.4
|1369
|0
|463
|1008
|368
View Comments