AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 61 34.7 512-1153 .444 172-432 233-290 .803 1429 23.4
Walker 52 31.4 360-847 .425 170-446 200-231 .866 1090 21.0
Brown 52 34.1 394-805 .489 116-299 170-231 .736 1074 20.7
Hayward 47 33.4 317-631 .502 78-197 105-122 .861 817 17.4
Smart 55 32.5 247-647 .382 131-376 115-139 .827 740 13.5
Theis 60 24.0 225-399 .564 28-87 83-109 .761 561 9.4
Kanter 53 17.4 181-320 .566 1-7 66-95 .695 429 8.1
Wanamaker 65 19.2 141-327 .431 33-92 112-120 .933 427 6.6
R.Williams 23 14.0 42-62 .677 0-0 14-25 .560 98 4.3
G.Williams 64 15.3 81-195 .415 21-87 37-51 .725 220 3.4
Waters 10 8.9 12-35 .343 3-17 6-6 1.000 33 3.3
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Ojeleye 63 14.5 66-162 .407 37-101 25-28 .893 194 3.1
Edwards 35 9.0 37-113 .327 21-68 11-13 .846 106 3.0
Green 44 9.4 49-98 .500 6-23 23-36 .639 127 2.9
Langford 27 11.0 24-64 .375 5-23 16-23 .696 69 2.6
Poirier 21 5.4 16-33 .485 1-2 6-7 .857 39 1.9
TEAM 66 241.9 2713-5903 .460 823-2257 1223-1529 .800 7472 113.2
OPPONENTS 66 241.9 2537-5728 .443 786-2289 1220-1596 .764 7080 107.3

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 61 368 429 7.0 185 3.0 125 0 87 136 55
Walker 33 173 206 4.0 251 4.8 80 1 47 110 27
Brown 56 272 328 6.3 111 2.1 156 0 59 118 16
Hayward 47 264 311 6.6 194 4.1 87 0 36 87 21
Smart 41 172 213 3.9 262 4.8 147 1 90 95 29
Theis 134 260 394 6.6 101 1.7 211 0 36 51 78
Kanter 147 258 405 7.6 51 1.0 89 0 22 53 39
Wanamaker 20 110 130 2.0 160 2.5 124 0 54 71 12
R.Williams 34 74 108 4.7 22 1.0 40 0 20 20 28
G.Williams 58 108 166 2.6 62 1.0 153 0 29 46 33
Waters 0 9 9 .9 12 1.2 11 0 5 10 2
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Ojeleye 24 103 127 2.0 32 .5 67 0 18 13 5
Edwards 6 37 43 1.2 22 .6 33 0 10 15 3
Green 18 62 80 1.8 23 .5 37 0 23 18 7
Langford 14 18 32 1.2 6 .2 29 0 8 9 6
Poirier 10 24 34 1.6 7 .3 23 0 2 6 6
TEAM 703 2323 3026 45.8 1501 22.7 1417 2 546 903 369
OPPONENTS 671 2245 2916 44.2 1476 22.4 1369 0 463 1008 368