AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Tatum 60 34.6 501-1131 .443 167-424 226-281 .804 1395 23.3
Walker 51 31.6 355-841 .422 168-444 198-229 .865 1076 21.1
Brown 51 34.0 384-787 .488 110-291 166-225 .738 1044 20.5
Hayward 46 33.4 311-621 .501 74-192 99-116 .853 795 17.3
Smart 54 32.5 247-643 .384 131-374 112-135 .830 737 13.6
Theis 59 24.0 221-395 .559 28-87 82-108 .759 552 9.4
Kanter 52 17.3 177-313 .565 1-7 63-89 .708 418 8.0
Wanamaker 64 19.4 141-327 .431 33-92 112-120 .933 427 6.7
R.Williams 23 14.0 42-62 .677 0-0 14-25 .560 98 4.3
G.Williams 63 15.5 80-192 .417 21-85 37-51 .725 218 3.5
Waters 10 8.9 12-35 .343 3-17 6-6 1.000 33 3.3
Fall 6 4.0 9-12 .750 0-0 1-3 .333 19 3.2
Ojeleye 62 14.6 65-159 .409 36-98 25-28 .893 191 3.1
Edwards 35 9.0 37-113 .327 21-68 11-13 .846 106 3.0
Green 44 9.4 49-98 .500 6-23 23-36 .639 127 2.9
Langford 27 11.0 24-64 .375 5-23 16-23 .696 69 2.6
Poirier 21 5.4 16-33 .485 1-2 6-7 .857 39 1.9
TEAM 65 241.9 2671-5826 .458 805-2227 1197-1495 .801 7344 113.0
OPPONENTS 65 241.9 2492-5638 .442 767-2247 1205-1580 .763 6956 107.0

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Tatum 61 364 425 7.1 177 3.0 124 0 85 134 54
Walker 33 172 205 4.0 249 4.9 78 1 47 108 26
Brown 55 267 322 6.3 110 2.2 156 0 57 117 16
Hayward 47 256 303 6.6 191 4.2 83 0 35 83 21
Smart 41 167 208 3.9 258 4.8 143 1 87 93 27
Theis 134 258 392 6.6 98 1.7 206 0 35 50 77
Kanter 142 255 397 7.6 49 .9 87 0 22 52 38
Wanamaker 20 110 130 2.0 159 2.5 124 0 54 71 12
R.Williams 34 74 108 4.7 22 1.0 40 0 20 20 28
G.Williams 58 107 165 2.6 62 1.0 150 0 29 46 33
Waters 0 9 9 .9 12 1.2 11 0 5 10 2
Fall 0 11 11 1.8 0 .0 5 0 0 3 2
Ojeleye 24 102 126 2.0 32 .5 67 0 18 12 5
Edwards 6 37 43 1.2 22 .6 33 0 10 15 3
Green 18 62 80 1.8 23 .5 37 0 23 18 7
Langford 14 18 32 1.2 6 .2 29 0 8 9 6
Poirier 10 24 34 1.6 7 .3 23 0 2 6 6
TEAM 697 2293 2990 46.0 1477 22.7 1396 2 537 889 363
OPPONENTS 662 2219 2881 44.3 1445 22.2 1344 0 455 996 363