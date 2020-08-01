https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15451178.php
Boston Celtics Stax
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|60
|34.6
|501-1131
|.443
|167-424
|226-281
|.804
|1395
|23.3
|Walker
|51
|31.6
|355-841
|.422
|168-444
|198-229
|.865
|1076
|21.1
|Brown
|51
|34.0
|384-787
|.488
|110-291
|166-225
|.738
|1044
|20.5
|Hayward
|46
|33.4
|311-621
|.501
|74-192
|99-116
|.853
|795
|17.3
|Smart
|54
|32.5
|247-643
|.384
|131-374
|112-135
|.830
|737
|13.6
|Theis
|59
|24.0
|221-395
|.559
|28-87
|82-108
|.759
|552
|9.4
|Kanter
|52
|17.3
|177-313
|.565
|1-7
|63-89
|.708
|418
|8.0
|Wanamaker
|64
|19.4
|141-327
|.431
|33-92
|112-120
|.933
|427
|6.7
|R.Williams
|23
|14.0
|42-62
|.677
|0-0
|14-25
|.560
|98
|4.3
|G.Williams
|63
|15.5
|80-192
|.417
|21-85
|37-51
|.725
|218
|3.5
|Waters
|10
|8.9
|12-35
|.343
|3-17
|6-6
|1.000
|33
|3.3
|Fall
|6
|4.0
|9-12
|.750
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|19
|3.2
|Ojeleye
|62
|14.6
|65-159
|.409
|36-98
|25-28
|.893
|191
|3.1
|Edwards
|35
|9.0
|37-113
|.327
|21-68
|11-13
|.846
|106
|3.0
|Green
|44
|9.4
|49-98
|.500
|6-23
|23-36
|.639
|127
|2.9
|Langford
|27
|11.0
|24-64
|.375
|5-23
|16-23
|.696
|69
|2.6
|Poirier
|21
|5.4
|16-33
|.485
|1-2
|6-7
|.857
|39
|1.9
|TEAM
|65
|241.9
|2671-5826
|.458
|805-2227
|1197-1495
|.801
|7344
|113.0
|OPPONENTS
|65
|241.9
|2492-5638
|.442
|767-2247
|1205-1580
|.763
|6956
|107.0
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|61
|364
|425
|7.1
|177
|3.0
|124
|0
|85
|134
|54
|Walker
|33
|172
|205
|4.0
|249
|4.9
|78
|1
|47
|108
|26
|Brown
|55
|267
|322
|6.3
|110
|2.2
|156
|0
|57
|117
|16
|Hayward
|47
|256
|303
|6.6
|191
|4.2
|83
|0
|35
|83
|21
|Smart
|41
|167
|208
|3.9
|258
|4.8
|143
|1
|87
|93
|27
|Theis
|134
|258
|392
|6.6
|98
|1.7
|206
|0
|35
|50
|77
|Kanter
|142
|255
|397
|7.6
|49
|.9
|87
|0
|22
|52
|38
|Wanamaker
|20
|110
|130
|2.0
|159
|2.5
|124
|0
|54
|71
|12
|R.Williams
|34
|74
|108
|4.7
|22
|1.0
|40
|0
|20
|20
|28
|G.Williams
|58
|107
|165
|2.6
|62
|1.0
|150
|0
|29
|46
|33
|Waters
|0
|9
|9
|.9
|12
|1.2
|11
|0
|5
|10
|2
|Fall
|0
|11
|11
|1.8
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Ojeleye
|24
|102
|126
|2.0
|32
|.5
|67
|0
|18
|12
|5
|Edwards
|6
|37
|43
|1.2
|22
|.6
|33
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Green
|18
|62
|80
|1.8
|23
|.5
|37
|0
|23
|18
|7
|Langford
|14
|18
|32
|1.2
|6
|.2
|29
|0
|8
|9
|6
|Poirier
|10
|24
|34
|1.6
|7
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|6
|6
|TEAM
|697
|2293
|2990
|46.0
|1477
|22.7
|1396
|2
|537
|889
|363
|OPPONENTS
|662
|2219
|2881
|44.3
|1445
|22.2
|1344
|0
|455
|996
|363
