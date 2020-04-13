https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Boston-Celtics-Stax-15196618.php
Boston Celtics Stax
Recommended Video:
|AVG
|3-Pnt.
|Player
|G
|MIN
|FGM-FGA
|PCT
|FGM-FGA
|FTM-FTA
|PCT
|PTS
|AVG
|Tatum
|59
|34.6
|499-1113
|.448
|167-420
|225-279
|.806
|1390
|23.6
|Walker
|50
|31.8
|350-832
|.421
|165-438
|195-225
|.867
|1060
|21.2
|Brown
|50
|34.0
|378-772
|.490
|107-281
|159-216
|.736
|1022
|20.4
|Hayward
|45
|33.4
|305-607
|.502
|74-189
|94-111
|.847
|778
|17.3
|Smart
|53
|32.5
|240-632
|.380
|128-368
|106-127
|.835
|714
|13.5
|Theis
|58
|23.8
|216-382
|.565
|26-81
|81-106
|.764
|539
|9.3
|Kanter
|51
|17.5
|176-311
|.566
|1-7
|63-89
|.708
|416
|8.2
|Wanamaker
|63
|19.3
|136-318
|.428
|33-90
|108-116
|.931
|413
|6.6
|R.Williams
|23
|14.0
|42-62
|.677
|0-0
|14-25
|.560
|98
|4.3
|G.Williams
|62
|15.6
|80-192
|.417
|21-85
|37-51
|.725
|218
|3.5
|Waters
|10
|8.9
|12-35
|.343
|3-17
|6-6
|1.000
|33
|3.3
|Fall
|6
|4.0
|9-12
|.750
|0-0
|1-3
|.333
|19
|3.2
|Ojeleye
|61
|14.6
|65-159
|.409
|36-98
|25-28
|.893
|191
|3.1
|Edwards
|35
|9.0
|37-113
|.327
|21-68
|11-13
|.846
|106
|3.0
|Green
|44
|9.4
|49-98
|.500
|6-23
|23-36
|.639
|127
|2.9
|Langford
|27
|11.0
|24-64
|.375
|5-23
|16-23
|.696
|69
|2.6
|Poirier
|21
|5.4
|16-33
|.485
|1-2
|6-7
|.857
|39
|1.9
|TEAM
|64
|242.0
|2634-5735
|.459
|794-2190
|1170-1461
|.801
|7232
|113.0
|OPPONENTS
|64
|242.0
|2453-5554
|.442
|754-2206
|1177-1546
|.761
|6837
|106.8
___
|REBOUND
|REB
|AST
|Player
|OFF
|DEF
|TOT
|AVG.
|AST
|AVG.
|PF
|DQ
|STL
|TO
|BLK
|Tatum
|57
|361
|418
|7.1
|174
|2.9
|121
|0
|83
|132
|53
|Walker
|33
|171
|204
|4.1
|247
|4.9
|77
|1
|47
|107
|25
|Brown
|54
|264
|318
|6.4
|109
|2.2
|151
|0
|56
|116
|16
|Hayward
|45
|249
|294
|6.5
|185
|4.1
|81
|0
|35
|79
|20
|Smart
|40
|164
|204
|3.8
|257
|4.8
|142
|1
|86
|89
|27
|Theis
|130
|250
|380
|6.6
|95
|1.6
|201
|0
|35
|48
|75
|Kanter
|141
|253
|394
|7.7
|49
|1.0
|85
|0
|21
|52
|38
|Wanamaker
|19
|105
|124
|2.0
|158
|2.5
|120
|0
|52
|70
|12
|R.Williams
|34
|74
|108
|4.7
|22
|1.0
|40
|0
|20
|20
|28
|G.Williams
|58
|107
|165
|2.7
|62
|1.0
|149
|0
|28
|46
|33
|Waters
|0
|9
|9
|.9
|12
|1.2
|11
|0
|5
|10
|2
|Fall
|0
|11
|11
|1.8
|0
|.0
|5
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Ojeleye
|24
|100
|124
|2.0
|31
|.5
|63
|0
|18
|12
|5
|Edwards
|6
|37
|43
|1.2
|22
|.6
|33
|0
|10
|15
|3
|Green
|18
|62
|80
|1.8
|23
|.5
|37
|0
|23
|18
|7
|Langford
|14
|18
|32
|1.2
|6
|.2
|29
|0
|8
|9
|6
|Poirier
|10
|24
|34
|1.6
|7
|.3
|23
|0
|2
|6
|6
|TEAM
|683
|2259
|2942
|46.0
|1459
|22.8
|1368
|2
|529
|873
|358
|OPPONENTS
|655
|2179
|2834
|44.3
|1420
|22.2
|1318
|0
|446
|981
|356
View Comments