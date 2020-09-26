Boston-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. homers to center field. Ozzie Albies lines out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr.. Marcell Ozuna doubles to deep center field. Adam Duvall grounds out to shallow infield, Christian Arroyo to Michael Chavis. Marcell Ozuna to third. Dansby Swanson strikes out swinging.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Braves 1, Red sox 0.

Red sox fifth. Jackie Bradley Jr. homers to center field. Kevin Plawecki singles to center field. Bobby Dalbec reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Kevin Plawecki out at second. Tzu-Wei Lin flies out to Nick Markakis. Michael Chavis lines out to shallow infield to Kyle Wright.

1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Red sox 1, Braves 1.

Red sox seventh. J.D. Martinez flies out to deep right field to Nick Markakis. Jackie Bradley Jr. walks. Kevin Plawecki walks. Jackie Bradley Jr. to second. Bobby Dalbec walks. Kevin Plawecki to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. Rafael Devers pinch-hitting for Tzu-Wei Lin. Rafael Devers grounds out to Austin Riley. Bobby Dalbec to second. Kevin Plawecki to third. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Michael Chavis flies out to center field to Ronald Acuna Jr..

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 2, Braves 1.

Braves eighth. Nick Markakis singles to center field. Tyler Flowers called out on strikes. Adeiny Hechavarria doubles. Nick Markakis to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. is intentionally walked. Ozzie Albies flies out to left center field to Michael Chavis. Marcell Ozuna singles to shallow center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. to third. Adeiny Hechavarria scores. Nick Markakis scores. Adam Duvall reaches on error. Marcell Ozuna to third. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Throwing error by Rafael Devers. Dansby Swanson flies out to deep center field to Jackie Bradley Jr..

3 runs, 3 hits, 1 error, 2 left on. Braves 4, Red sox 2.

Red sox ninth. J.D. Martinez singles to deep center field. Jackie Bradley Jr. reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. J.D. Martinez out at second. Kevin Plawecki singles to shallow infield. Jackie Bradley Jr. to second. Bobby Dalbec walks. Kevin Plawecki to second. Jackie Bradley Jr. to third. Rafael Devers reaches on error to shallow infield, advances to 2nd. Bobby Dalbec to third. Kevin Plawecki scores. Jackie Bradley Jr. scores. Throwing error by Adeiny Hechavarria. Xander Bogaerts pinch-hitting for Michael Chavis. Xander Bogaerts is intentionally walked. Jonathan Arauz reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Xander Bogaerts to second. Rafael Devers to third. Bobby Dalbec out at home. Alex Verdugo grounds out to shallow infield, Ozzie Albies to Austin Riley.

2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 3 left on. Red sox 4, Braves 4.

Red sox tenth. Christian Arroyo grounds out to shallow infield, Austin Riley to Freddie Freeman. J.D. Martinez is intentionally walked. Jackie Bradley Jr. strikes out swinging. Kevin Plawecki singles to right field. J.D. Martinez to third. Alex Verdugo scores. Bobby Dalbec singles to center field. Kevin Plawecki to second. J.D. Martinez scores. Rafael Devers lines out to shortstop to Dansby Swanson.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 6, Braves 4.

Braves tenth. Ozzie Albies singles to deep left center field. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Marcell Ozuna strikes out swinging. Adam Duvall pops out to shallow infield to Christian Arroyo. Dansby Swanson doubles to deep right field. Ozzie Albies scores. Austin Riley is intentionally walked. Ender Inciarte lines out to Jonathan Arauz.

2 runs, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 6, Braves 6.

Red sox eleventh. Cesar Puello out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Shane Greene to Freddie Freeman. Rafael Devers to third. Jonathan Arauz walks. Alex Verdugo out on a sacrifice fly to center field to Ender Inciarte. Rafael Devers scores. Christian Arroyo reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Jonathan Arauz out at second.

1 run, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 left on. Red sox 7, Braves 6.

Braves eleventh. Freddie Freeman homers to center field. Ender Inciarte scores.

2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Braves 8, Red sox 7.