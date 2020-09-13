Boston 6, Tampa Bay 3

Boston Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 6 11 6 Totals 37 3 8 3 Muñoz rf 5 2 2 0 Margot cf 5 0 1 0 Vázquez c 4 2 1 2 Arozarena lf 3 0 1 0 Devers 3b 5 0 3 1 Meadows ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Martinez dh 5 0 1 1 Wendle 3b 5 1 1 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 Brosseau 2b 5 0 2 1 Dalbec 1b 4 0 1 0 Renfroe rf 2 0 0 0 Chavis lf 3 1 1 0 N.Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0 Arroyo 2b 4 1 1 2 Adames ss 4 1 1 0 Lin ss 4 0 0 0 Tsutsugo dh 4 0 1 0 Smith c 3 1 1 2

Boston 200 022 000 — 6 Tampa Bay 100 200 000 — 3

E_Dalbec (2), Lin 2 (4). DP_Boston 1, Tampa Bay 1. LOB_Boston 7, Tampa Bay 10. 2B_Muñoz (5), Devers (12), Brosseau (5), Tsutsugo (5). HR_Vázquez (5), Arroyo (2), Smith (1). SB_Muñoz (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Pérez W,3-4 5 5 3 2 2 6 Valdez H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Weber H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Brasier H,7 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Barnes S,6-9 1 1 0 0 0 2

Tampa Bay Morton 4 1-3 6 3 3 0 4 Fairbanks L,4-3 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 Thompson 1 1 2 2 1 0 Slegers 3 3 0 0 0 2

HBP_Fairbanks (Bradley Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Dan Iassogna; Second, Tripp Gibson; Third, Ben May.

T_3:11.