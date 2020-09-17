Boston 5, Miami 3

Boston Miami ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 5 10 5 Totals 35 3 7 3 Verdugo rf 5 1 3 0 Dickerson lf 5 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 2 2 3 Marte cf 3 0 1 1 Bogaerts ss 4 1 2 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 2 0 0 0 Joyce rf 4 0 1 0 Plawecki c 4 0 1 2 Anderson 3b 4 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 Cooper dh 4 1 2 0 Muñoz lf 2 0 0 0 Rojas ss 3 1 1 0 Lin lf 2 0 0 0 Chisholm 2b 2 0 0 0 Dalbec 1b 4 0 0 0 Alfaro ph 1 1 1 1 Arroyo 2b 4 1 1 0 Rodríguez 2b 1 0 0 0 Wallach c 4 0 1 1

Boston 000 002 300 — 5 Miami 000 000 300 — 3

E_Bogaerts (3). DP_Boston 0, Miami 3. LOB_Boston 5, Miami 7. 2B_Cooper (6), Wallach (2). HR_Devers (11). SB_Marte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Boston Eovaldi W,3-2 5 2 0 0 0 7 Valdez H,5 1 2 2 2 1 1 Springs 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Weber H,3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Brasier H,9 1 1 0 0 0 1 Barnes S,8-11 1 0 0 0 0 1

Miami Ureña L,0-2 5 2-3 5 2 2 2 6 Bleier 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Quezada 1 4 3 3 0 1 Neidert 2 1 0 0 0 3

Valdez pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Eovaldi (Marte).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:09.