Boston 5, Baltimore 4

Baltimore Boston ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 4 6 4 Totals 34 5 12 3 Alberto 3b 4 2 1 1 Betts rf 4 1 2 1 Hays cf 4 0 1 1 Devers 3b 5 1 3 0 Mancini lf 4 0 1 1 Bogaerts ss 3 1 1 1 Núñez 1b 4 0 0 0 Martinez dh 4 0 1 0 Villar 2b 4 0 1 1 Moreland 1b 3 0 1 0 Trumbo dh 4 0 0 0 Vázquez c 4 0 2 1 Wilkerson rf 2 1 0 0 Owings pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Wynns c 4 0 0 0 Holt 2b 4 0 1 0 Martin ss 4 1 2 0 León c 0 0 0 0 G.Hernández lf 3 1 1 0 M.Hrnández ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 1 0 0

Baltimore 003 000 010 — 4 Boston 002 001 101 — 5

E_Wilkerson (3), Martin (10), Bogaerts (13). DP_Baltimore 1, Boston 0. LOB_Baltimore 5, Boston 9. 2B_Hays (6), Devers (54). 3B_G.Hernández (2). SB_Owings (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Shepherd 5 5 3 2 1 6 Armstrong BS,4-9 0 2 0 0 1 0 Phillips 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Fry 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Givens 1 2 0 0 0 0 Tate L,0-2 0 1 1 1 1 0

Boston Rodríguez 7 4 3 3 2 8 Barnes BS,4-12 1 2 1 0 0 2 Workman W,10-1 1 0 0 0 0 3

Shepherd pitched to 1 batter in the 6th, Armstrong pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Tate pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Shepherd (Bradley Jr.). WP_Shepherd.

Umpires_Home, Mark Ripperger; First, James Hoye; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Brian O'Nora.

T_3:22. A_35,427 (37,731).