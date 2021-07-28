Boston 4, Toronto 1

E_Bichette (17), Springer (2). DP_Toronto 1, Boston 2. LOB_Toronto 4, Boston 9. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (19), K.Hernández (25), Devers (28). 3B_Duran (1), Chavis (1). SB_Espinal (3), Bichette (15). SF_Duran (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Matz L,8-6 3 1-3 9 4 4 1 2 Murphy 1 1 0 0 1 2 Snead 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Thornton 1 1 0 0 0 1

Boston Houck 4 2 1 1 1 7 Whitlock W,4-1 2 3 0 0 0 0 Barnes S,23-27 1 0 0 0 0 1

Murphy pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Murphy (Bogaerts), Barnes (Gurriel Jr.).

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_2:27. A_27,783 (37,755).