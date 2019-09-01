https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Boston-4-L-A-Angels-3-14406316.php
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
|Boston
|Los Angeles
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|4
|8
|4
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|3
|Betts rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Fletcher 3b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Trout cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|1
|3
|3
|Goodwin lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Martinez dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Pujols 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Travis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Upton dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|b-Moreland ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Simmons ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Rengifo 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Holt 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|c-Bour ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Hernández cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Thaiss 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|d-Bradley Jr. ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stassi c
|1
|0
|0
|1
|a-Ohtani ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Smith c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|103
|000
|000
|—
|4
|Los Angeles
|001
|100
|010
|—
|3
DP_Boston 1, Los Angeles 2. LOB_Boston 6, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Bogaerts (48), Goodwin (27), Pujols (18), Rengifo (18). HR_Bogaerts (31), Martinez (34), Upton (10). SB_Calhoun (4). SF_Stassi (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Price
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Lakins
|2
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Weber, W, 2-2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Velázquez, H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Barnes, H, 23
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Workman, S, 10-16
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Los Angeles
|Heaney, L, 3-4
|5
|7
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Del Pozo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Bard
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mejía
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Workman (Trout). WP_Heaney(2).
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Dave Rackley.
T_3:21. A_39,382 (45,050).
