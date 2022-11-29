Skip to main content
Sports

Boston 3, Tampa Bay 1

Tampa Bay 0 1 0 1
Boston 1 0 2 3

First Period_1, Boston, Hall 7 (Frederic, Carlo), 1:07.

Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 13 (Point, Kucherov), 18:20 (pp).

Third Period_3, Boston, Hall 8 (Foligno, Zacha), 2:49 (pp). 4, Boston, Marchand 7 (Krejci), 19:19 (en).

Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-11-10_28. Boston 9-11-6_26.

Power-play opportunities_Tampa Bay 1 of 2; Boston 1 of 1.

Goalies_Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 8-7-1 (25 shots-23 saves). Boston, Swayman 5-2-0 (29-28).

A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:26.

Referees_Brandon Blandina, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Tommy Hughes.

