Boston 3, St. Louis 1

St. Louis 0 1 0 \u2014 1 Boston 1 0 2 \u2014 3 First Period_1, Boston, DeBrusk 5 (Pastrnak, Marchand), 13:34 (pp). Second Period_2, St. Louis, Schenn 3 (Krug, Kyrou), 11:37. Third Period_3, Boston, Bergeron 5 (Marchand, Krejci), 12:45 (pp). 4, Boston, Frederic 3, 16:28. Shots on Goal_St. Louis 6-9-11_26. Boston 14-8-15_37. Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Boston 2 of 2. Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 3-5-0 (37 shots-34 saves). Boston, Ullmark 9-1-0 (26-25). A_17,850 (17,565). T_2:28. Referees_Reid Anderson, Kelly Sutherland. Linesmen_Jesse Marquis, Andrew Smith.