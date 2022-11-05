Boston 133, N.Y. Knicks 118

Brown 10-19 4-4 30, Tatum 8-17 4-4 26, Griffin 3-4 0-0 7, Smart 5-9 0-0 13, White 3-5 0-0 7, Hauser 6-9 0-0 17, Vonleh 3-4 0-0 7, Williams 4-7 2-2 12, Brogdon 5-14 2-2 14. Totals 47-88 12-12 133.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title