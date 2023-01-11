Boston 125, New Orleans 114

Marshall 6-15 4-4 18, Murphy III 7-11 0-0 15, Valanciunas 5-10 2-2 13, Daniels 3-6 0-1 7, McCollum 15-24 2-5 38, Hayes 4-6 0-0 8, Nance Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Alvarado 3-9 3-3 9, Graham 1-3 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 0-0 2-2 2, Seabron 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 45-87 13-17 114.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title