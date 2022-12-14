Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118

Brown 10-21 2-4 25, Tatum 15-29 9-10 44, Griffin 3-11 0-0 6, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 4-7 0-0 10, Hauser 1-4 0-0 3, Williams 3-6 0-0 9, Kornet 1-3 0-2 2, Brogdon 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 46-104 11-16 122.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title