Boston 12, N.Y. Mets 5

|New York
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|5
|Totals
|37
|12
|14
|10
|Nimmo cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Alonso 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Schwarber 1b
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Báez 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Guillorme ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|J.Davis dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|Dalbec 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Villar 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|McNeil lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Shaw ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pillar rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Verdugo lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|McCann c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Renfroe rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Iglesias 2b-ss
|3
|2
|1
|2
|New York
|010
|011
|101
|—
|5
|Boston
|243
|111
|00x
|—
|12