Boston 117, Detroit 108

Tatum 14-28 8-10 43, Williams 7-12 2-2 19, Griffin 3-6 0-0 7, Smart 7-17 0-0 18, White 3-12 5-6 12, Hauser 2-7 0-0 5, Vonleh 0-2 2-2 2, Kornet 1-1 4-4 6, Pritchard 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 39-91 21-24 117.

DETROIT (108)

Bey 3-13 2-2 10, Bogdanovic 9-15 7-8 28, Stewart 3-8 0-0 8, Hayes 6-14 0-0 15, Ivey 8-15 6-6 26, Bagley III 2-5 0-0 4, Livers 1-5 1-2 3, Duren 1-1 0-0 2, Diallo 2-9 0-0 5, Joseph 2-4 2-3 7. Totals 37-89 18-21 108.

Boston 30 25 34 28 117
Detroit 29 28 24 27 108

3-Point Goals_Boston 18-49 (Tatum 7-15, Smart 4-10, Williams 3-6, Griffin 1-3, Pritchard 1-3, White 1-5, Hauser 1-6, Vonleh 0-1), Detroit 16-38 (Ivey 4-6, Hayes 3-6, Bogdanovic 3-7, Stewart 2-4, Bey 2-6, Joseph 1-2, Diallo 1-3, Bagley III 0-1, Livers 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 42 (Tatum, Williams 10), Detroit 50 (Duren 12). Assists_Boston 27 (Smart 10), Detroit 23 (Hayes 7). Total Fouls_Boston 17, Detroit 23. A_20,190 (20,491)

