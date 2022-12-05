Boston 116, Toronto 110

Brown 9-22 3-4 22, Tatum 11-24 4-5 31, Griffin 5-6 3-5 13, Smart 7-14 0-2 18, White 2-6 4-4 9, Hauser 2-5 0-0 5, Williams 3-6 0-0 7, Kornet 5-7 1-1 11. Totals 44-90 15-21 116.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title