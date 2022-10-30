Boston 112, Washington 94

Avdija 2-4 1-2 6, Kuzma 3-13 2-2 9, Porzingis 8-16 1-2 17, Beal 4-16 2-2 12, Morris 1-7 1-1 3, Gibson 3-4 0-0 7, Gill 4-6 2-2 10, Hachimura 5-12 2-4 13, Todd 1-2 0-0 2, Gafford 0-1 0-0 0, Barton 2-8 0-1 4, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Goodwin 3-4 0-0 6, Schakel 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 38-98 11-16 94.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title