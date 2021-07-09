Boston 11, Philadelphia 5

|Philadelphia
|Boston
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|35
|5
|9
|5
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|11
|Segura 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Hernández cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|2
|2
|Verdugo lf
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Martinez dh
|3
|1
|2
|4
|Harper dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Bogaerts ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Devers 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Miller rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Renfroe rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|a-Williams ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Arroyo 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Vázquez c
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Gregorius ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Dalbec 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|Bohm 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Jankowski cf-rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|120
|000
|200
|—
|5
|Boston
|234
|011
|00x
|—
|11