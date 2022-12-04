Boston 103, Brooklyn 92

G.Williams 4-7 0-0 10, Tatum 10-19 6-6 29, Horford 1-5 0-0 3, Brown 10-20 9-11 34, White 1-7 0-0 3, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 1-2 0-0 2, Brogdon 4-10 3-3 13, Pritchard 3-8 0-0 6. Totals 35-81 18-20 103.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title