Boston 102, Miami 82

Butler 3-14 0-0 6, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Adebayo 3-5 3-5 9, Lowry 1-6 0-0 3, Strus 0-7 0-0 0, Highsmith 0-1 0-0 0, Martin 5-10 0-1 12, Robinson 5-11 0-0 14, Dedmon 3-4 0-0 7, Yurtseven 1-2 0-0 2, Oladipo 7-16 5-8 23, Vincent 2-10 0-0 6. Totals 30-90 8-14 82.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended