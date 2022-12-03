Boise St. 86, Texas A&M 71

Degenhart 2-3 3-4 8, N.Smith 3-7 5-7 11, Agbo 3-9 4-7 13, M.Rice 8-12 6-6 25, Shaver 3-7 11-12 20, Whiting 3-5 0-0 6, Milner 0-0 0-0 0, NgaNga 1-1 0-0 3, Sylla 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-44 29-36 86.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title