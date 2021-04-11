Bogdanovic scores 32 as Hawks beat Hornets 105-101

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 32 points on a career-high eight 3-pointers and the Atlanta Hawks battled back from a 10-point fourth quarter deficit to beat the Charlotte Hornets 105-101 Sunday without Trae Young.

Clint Capela added 20 points and 15 rebounds for the surging Hawks, who have won six of seven to take sole possession of fourth place in the Eastern Conference. Brandon Goodwin added 17 points for Atlanta (29-25) in his third career start.

The short-handed Hawks won despite Young (left calf contusion) and reserve Danilo Gallinari (right foot soreness) sitting out along with John Collins, De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish, Tony Snell and Kris Dunn.

Miles Bridges led the Hornets (27-25) with 23 points, and Terry Rozier had 18 points.

The Hawks built a 24-7 lead in the early going, holding the Hornets to just 2 of 13 from the field.

Charlotte battled back to take its first lead midway through the third quarter behind Rozier, who knocked down a pair of 3s from the top of the key. Charlotte later pushed its lead to double digits in the fourth behind back-to-back driving layups from trade deadline pickup Brad Wanamaker.

The Hawks rallied to tie it with 2:42 left after Lou Williams connected on two 3s and Capela got free for a dunk. Williams scored over Jalen McDaniels on a drive down the right side of the lane to give the Hawks the lead for good with 57 seconds left.

Atlanta got the ball back after a turnover by Graham with 43.7 seconds left, but Bogdanovic missed a 3. The Hornets couldn't take advantage, as Rozier misfired on a rushed 3-pointer from the right corner. Bogdanovic was fouled and made two free throws with 6.3 seconds left to make it a two-possession game.

The Hornets fell to 22-1 this season when leading entering the fourth quarter.

TIP INS

Hawks: Capela had a double-double in the first half with 10 points and 12 rebounds. ... Shot 17 of 39 from 3-point range.

Hornets: P.J. Washington left midway through the third quarter with a right ankle sprain and did not return. ... Charlotte continued to play without LaMelo Ball, Gordon Hayward and Malik Monk due to injuries. ... Former Hornets forward Marvin Williams and former Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis were in the crowd.

UP NEXT

Hawks: at Raptors on Tuesday night.

Hornets: Host Lakers on Tuesday night.

__

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports