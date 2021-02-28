Blues rally past Sharks 7-6 after Binnington meltdown JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Feb. 28, 2021 Updated: Feb. 28, 2021 1:20 a.m.
1 of11 St. Louis Blues left wing Mackenzie MacEachern (28) scores a goal past San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb, 27, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of11 San Jose Sharks left wing Rudolfs Balcers (92) falls in front of St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn, right front, during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb, 27, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 3 of11
4 of11 St. Louis Blues left wing Zach Michael Sanford (12) is congratulated by Jordan Kyrou (25) after scoring a goal against the San Jose Sharks during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb, 27, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
5 of11 San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk (40) blocks a shot as St. Louis Blues left wing Mike Hoffman (68) and left wing Sammy Blais, left, attack during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb, 27, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 6 of11
7 of11 San Jose Sharks goaltender Devan Dubnyk can't stop a goal by St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb, 27, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
8 of11 San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro (38) is checked into the boards by St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb, 27, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less 9 of11
10 of11 St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) blocks a shot by San Jose Sharks center Ryan Donato (16) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in San Jose, Calif., Saturday, Feb, 27, 2021. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
11 of11
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Marco Scandella scored his second goal of the game to break a tie in the third period and St. Louis rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-6 Saturday night after Blues starting goalie Jordan Binnington lost his cool when getting pulled.
Binnington went after three Sharks when he was replaced after allowing his fourth goal on 19 shots. Ville Husso stopped 19 of 21 shots he faced in relief and the Blues got the win after tying the game on Zach Sanford’s goal late in the second and then three more in the first 7:14 of a back-and-forth third period.