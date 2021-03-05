Blues rally for 3-2 win over Kings on Hoffman's goal in OT JOE REEDY, AP Sports Writer March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 11:57 p.m.
1 of9 Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter, center, celebrates his goal with Andreas Athanasiou (22) and Gabriel Vilardi (13) during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Friday, March 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen, left, stops a shot next to St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn (10) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 St. Louis Blues goaltender Ville Husso, bottom, stops a shot under Los Angeles Kings right wing Dustin Brown (23) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk (72) collides with Los Angeles Kings center Andreas Athanasiou (22) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Los Angeles Kings goaltender Calvin Petersen gives up a goal on a shot from St. Louis Blues' David Perron during the first period of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLellan, top, looks up during the national anthem along with some of his players before an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Friday, March 5, 2021, in Los Angeles. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mike Hoffman scored 90 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues rallied for a 3-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night.
Hoffman ripped a slap shot from the right faceoff circle past Cal Petersen for his seventh goal of the season to give the Blues their third straight win. David Perron scored twice for St. Louis, including with 44 seconds remaining to send it to overtime.