Bishop scores 20, Norfolk State defeats Howard 71-63

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jermaine Bishop scored 20 points, hitting five 3-pointers, and Norfolk State defeated Howard 71-63 on Saturday, winning a third straight.

Bishop was 6-for-11 shooting, 5-for-7 behind the arc. The Spartans (7-11, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) were 7-for-23 from distance.

Steven Whitley had 16 points and five assists for Norfolk State. Devante Carter added 10 points and 10 rebounds, his second double-double of the season.

Nate Garvey led Howard (2-15, 0-3) with 17 points on five 3-pointers and added five assists and three steals. The Bison have lost five consecutive games. Charles Williams added 14 points, six rebounds and two blocked shots while Wayne Bristol Jr. had 11 points.

Norfolk State plays Maryland Eastern Shore at home next Saturday. Howard matches up against South Carolina State at home on Monday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com