Binghamton 87, Cazenovia 56

Bogart 7-18 5-6 23, B.Garcia 1-2 1-3 3, Klein 2-8 0-0 4, Sage 4-11 4-4 14, Dennard 0-4 0-0 0, Wilson 1-3 0-0 3, Withers 0-2 2-2 2, Green 2-3 0-0 4, Parker 1-2 0-0 2, Shepard 0-3 0-0 0, Willmes 0-2 0-0 0, Doyle 0-1 1-2 1, Hoyt 0-2 0-0 0, Clay 0-0 0-0 0, Seabrook 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-61 13-17 56.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title