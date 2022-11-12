Skip to main content
Binghamton 78, Marist 75

Balogun 2-4 0-0 4, Falko 6-12 4-7 19, Harried 3-12 0-1 7, McGriff 3-5 2-3 9, Gibson 7-13 4-6 19, Petcash 3-5 4-4 11, Hinckson 1-3 0-0 2, White 1-1 3-4 5, Solomon 1-1 0-0 2, Stewart 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-56 17-25 78.

MARIST (1-1)

Cooley 3-7 2-2 9, Ingo 1-1 0-0 2, Gardner 9-21 5-6 24, Cooper 1-3 6-6 9, Harris 5-12 4-4 19, Farris 3-9 2-2 8, Brickner 0-1 0-0 0, Daughtry 1-3 0-0 2, Saint-Furcy 0-0 0-0 0, Belton 1-1 0-0 2, Salton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 19-20 75.

Halftime_Binghamton 37-30. 3-Point Goals_Binghamton 7-16 (Falko 3-4, Petcash 1-1, McGriff 1-2, Gibson 1-4, Harried 1-4, Hinckson 0-1), Marist 8-27 (Harris 5-10, Cooper 1-1, Cooley 1-2, Gardner 1-6, Brickner 0-1, Daughtry 0-1, Farris 0-6). Fouled Out_Cooley. Rebounds_Binghamton 38 (Petcash, Hinckson 8), Marist 28 (Gardner 13). Assists_Binghamton 7 (Falko 3), Marist 10 (Farris 3). Total Fouls_Binghamton 18, Marist 20. A_1,096 (3,200).

