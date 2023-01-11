Binghamton 72, NJIT 71, OT

White 4-4 1-2 9, Falko 5-14 2-3 13, Harried 4-6 2-3 10, Petcash 7-14 2-2 21, Gibson 3-15 0-0 7, McGriff 1-7 0-0 3, Balogun 3-3 3-4 9, Solomon 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-64 10-14 72.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title