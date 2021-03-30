Bills set to open stadium talks with state, local officials JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer March 30, 2021 Updated: March 30, 2021 8:23 p.m.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — With a revised stadium feasibility study in hand, the Buffalo Bills are preparing to open discussions with state and local governments to determine whether to renovate the current facility or build a new home either near the existing suburban site or downtown.
“We’re ready to have the conversation,” Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive vice president Ron Raccuia told The Associated Press by phone on Tuesday.