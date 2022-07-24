Bills open camp seeking to shake sting of '13 Seconds' loss

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Try as the Buffalo Bills might in seeking to start fresh on a new season, the sting of those infamous 13 seconds still lingers some six months later.
In opening training camp on Sunday before a sold-out crowd of about 6,000 fans serving as a loud and boisterous backdrop of the sky-high Super Bowl expectations revolving around the team, the Bills were unable to finish the day without reflecting back on how their previous season ended abruptly in January.