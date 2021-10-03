Bills force 5 turnovers, overwhelm Mills and Texans 40-0 JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer Oct. 3, 2021 Updated: Oct. 3, 2021 4:25 p.m.
1 of12 Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) is sacked by Buffalo Bills defensive end Boogie Basham (96) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) tips a pass by Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills (10) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Houston Texans head coach David Culley looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Buffalo Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein picks up a fumble by the Houston Texans during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Joshua Bessex/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) signals for a first down during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass (2) celebrates a 33-yard field goal with Matt Haack (3) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, center, is mobbed by fans after scoring a 1-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills, left, fumbles the ball in the rain during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Mills was able to recover the ball. Adrian Kraus/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds had the first of Buffalo’s four interceptions, and the Bills suffocated the offensively inept Houston Texans in a 40-0 win on Sunday.
Micah Hyde, Tyler Matakevich and Jaquan Johnson, in his first career start, each had interceptions, while Cam Lewis forced a fumble as Buffalo overwhelmed rookie quarterback Davis Mills in his second career start.