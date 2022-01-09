Bills clinch AFC East title with 27-10 win over Jets JOHN WAWROW, AP Sports Writer Jan. 9, 2022 Updated: Jan. 9, 2022 8:07 p.m.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills clinched their second consecutive AFC East title after Devin Singletary scored twice in the final 8:21 in a 27-10 win over the New York Jets on Sunday.
The Bills (11-6) enter the playoffs as the conference’s third seed, but had to await the outcome of the late game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders to determine who they'll host in the wild-card playoff round next weekend.