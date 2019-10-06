https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/Bills-Titans-Stats-14496514.php
Bills-Titans Stats
|Buffalo
|0
|7
|0
|7—14
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|7
|0—
|7
|Second Quarter
Buf_L.Smith 8 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 2:36.
|Third Quarter
Ten_Henry 1 run (Santos kick), 7:02.
|Fourth Quarter
Buf_Williams 7 pass from Allen (Hauschka kick), 9:46.
A_66,910.
___
|Buf
|Ten
|First downs
|18
|14
|Total Net Yards
|313
|252
|Rushes-yards
|27-109
|27-102
|Passing
|204
|150
|Punt Returns
|2-2
|2-2
|Kickoff Returns
|1-18
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-5
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-32-1
|13-22-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|4-15
|5-33
|Punts
|6-50.0
|6-49.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-78
|8-60
|Time of Possession
|31:12
|28:48
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Buffalo, Gore 14-60, Allen 10-27, Yeldon 2-15, Roberts 1-7. Tennessee, Henry 20-78, Mariota 5-13, Lewis 2-11.
PASSING_Buffalo, Allen 23-32-1-219. Tennessee, Mariota 13-22-0-183.
RECEIVING_Buffalo, Jo.Brown 5-75, Williams 4-29, Yeldon 4-13, Beasley 3-21, McKenzie 2-52, Knox 2-12, Gore 2-9, L.Smith 1-8. Tennessee, Humphries 4-30, C.Davis 2-28, A.Brown 2-27, Lewis 2-19, J.Smith 1-57, Sharpe 1-12, Walker 1-10.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tennessee, Santos 50, Santos 36, Santos 53.
