Big Ten comeback: Michigan topples LSU 86-78 EDDIE PELLS, AP National Writer March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 9:39 p.m.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory Monday, getting 21 points each from Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks in a a roller-coaster 86-78 victory over talent-rich LSU.
In a game full of big runs, the Wolverines (22-4) used the biggest -- 14-1 over the decisive stretch midway through the second half -- to pull away and preserve a glimmer of hope for a conference that has mostly tanked these four days in Indianapolis.