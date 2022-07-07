Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press July 7, 2022 Updated: July 7, 2022 5:37 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday presented the nation’s highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom, to 17 people, including gymnast Simone Biles, the late John McCain, the Arizona Republican whom Biden served with in the Senate, and gun-control advocate Gabby Giffords.
“Today, she adds to her medal count,” Biden said as he introduced Biles, a former foster child whose 32 Olympic and World Championship medals make her the most decorated U.S. gymnast in history.
