Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3 STEPHEN HAWKINS, AP Baseball Writer Sep. 9, 2022 Updated: Sep. 9, 2022 11:14 p.m.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, Danny Jansen hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth inning and the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays beat Texas 4-3 on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat.
Bichette's 23rd homer was a two-run shot in the third inning that put the Blue Jays up 3-0. He also drove in a run with a fielder's choice grounder in the first.
