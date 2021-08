Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated outfielder Mookie Betts from the 10-day injured list, and he started in right field in a series finale against the San Diego Padres on Thursday night.

The Dodgers also recalled left-hander Darien Núñez and optioned infielder Gavin Lux and outfielder/infielder Matt Beaty to Triple-A Oklahoma City.