Berry scores in 88th minute, Crew beat Red Bulls 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Darlington Nagbe and Miguel Berry scored 14 minutes apart late in the second half and the Columbus Crew beat the New York Red Bulls 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Columbus (8-11-6) had lost eight of its last nine, including two straight defeats. New York (6-11-5) is winless in nine straight visits to Columbus, including the playoffs. New York’s last win at the Crew was a 2-1 victory in 2015.