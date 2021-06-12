Berríos pitching, Polanco power carry Twins past Astros 5-2 DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Sports Writer June 12, 2021 Updated: June 12, 2021 10:51 p.m.
Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios throws against the Houston Astros in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
Minnesota Twins' NickGordon, left, beats the throw to Houston Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel on a pickoff-attempt in the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
Houston Astros right fielder Kyle Tucker (30) reaches but cannot catch a foul ball off the bat of Minnesota Twins' Alex Kirilloff in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia, right, is consoled by catcher Martin Maldonado after giving up an RBI-double to Minnesota Twins' Miguel Sano in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
Houston Astros pitcher Luis Garcia (77) throws against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Minneapolis. Jim Mone/AP
8 of8
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — José Berríos threw seven commanding innings for Minnesota against the highest-scoring team in the majors, Jorge Polanco had three RBIs and the Twins beat the Houston Astros 5-2 on Saturday night.
Polanco homered for the fifth time in 11 games, and Miguel Sanó and Ben Rortvedt each drove in runs with doubles to back Berríos (7-2) in his ninth consecutive start without a loss.