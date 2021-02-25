Bernard scores 19 as UCLA keeps Utah at arm's length 76-61 Feb. 25, 2021 Updated: Feb. 25, 2021 10:25 p.m.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jules Bernard scored 11 of his 19 points in the second half, making all four of his field goals, as UCLA broke away to defeat Utah 76-61 on Thursday night.
Bernard finished on 7-of-10 shooting, including four 3-pointers, to lead four Bruins into double figures. Johnny Juzang scored 18 points, also dropping in four 3s, Cody Riley 15 points and Jaime Jaquez Jr. 11 for UCLA (17-5, 13-3 Pacific-12 Conference), which has won four in a row.