Bergersen's 15 points, 12 boards lead Central Arkansas' win

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Rylan Bergersen tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds to carry Central Arkansas to a 79-71 win over Northwestern State on Saturday, snapping the Bears' 11-game road losing streak.

Eddy Kayouloud had 18 points, nine rebounds and five steals for Central Arkansas (7-15, 6-5 Southland Conference). DeAndre Jones added 13 points. SK Shittu had 12 points.

Trenton Massner had 19 points and six rebounds for the Demons (8-12, 5-6). Chudier Bile added 19 points. Nikos Chougkaz had 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Central Arkansas matches up against Lamar on the road on Wednesday. Northwestern State plays Abilene Christian at home on Wednesday.

